The Indianapolis Colts made it official this week, as Daniel Jones will be their starting quarterback in 2025 instead of former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson. In fact, coach Shane Steichen is so sold on this decision that he named Jones the starting quarterback for the entire season, saying, "I don't want to have a quick leash on that."

It's not a total surprise the Colts chose Jones over Richardson. Not only did Indy give Jones a $14 million contract in free agency, but Richardson has struggled in multiple areas over his two NFL seasons. His 47.7% completion percentage in 2024 was the worst in a season since Tim Tebow in 2011, and his 8-12 TD-INT ratio and 61.6 passer rating the worst since DeShone Kizer's marks in 2017. He has also struggled to remain healthy. There's no doubt that Richardson possesses rare physical gifts that have led to some "highs," but his much more common "lows" have led the Colts to virtually pull the plug on this experiment.

So, what happens now? Richardson told reporters on the day of the Colts' decision that he has to "respect" it, while his agent says there's "a lot to discuss" with the organization after their ruling. It doesn't seem likely the Colts will immediately begin shopping Richardson with the regular season just a couple weeks away. Maybe it's this next offseason where he could be moved.

Richardson is just 23 years old, so it's not like his NFL story is finished. It was understood he was an incredibly raw prospect coming out of the University of Florida, but his record-setting performance at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine led the Colts to reach on him. There will be teams intrigued by his upside, and believe that they are the right situation to develop him and maximize his potential.

Which NFL teams could be interested in Richardson? Let's take a look at some potential clubs -- in no particular order.

The Rams are all in for a Super Bowl this season, which could be Matthew Stafford's last. After all, the 37-year-old signal-caller has missed the majority of training camp with back pain. Whether Stafford decides to retire after this season or after 2026, Richardson could be a potential option for Los Angeles.

The Rams could trade for Richardson this upcoming offseason, and have him learn under Stafford before giving him a bump in pay to be the starter in 2027 -- when he turns 27. Sean McVay is an offensive mind that has gotten the most out of all his quarterbacks. Richardson could be the next one.

The Saints are in prime position to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and take Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers, Drew Allar or maybe even Arch Manning. New Orleans appears to have the worst quarterback room in the NFL at this point with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, so trading for Richardson if his agent forces his way out could make some sense. A change of scenery is needed at this point, and maybe that change of scenery could come sooner than expected.

Pete Carroll traded for Geno Smith this offseason and handed him a two-year extension, but Richardson would be an excellent backup plan regardless if Smith impresses or disappoints in 2025.

Keep in mind that Carroll said his Seattle Seahawks considered selecting Richardson in 2023 if he fell a bit further in the draft.

"We considered him," Carroll said. "Shoot, we flew all the way out there to go see him. Not just to see him but to be around him and watch him and how he handled himself, and his program with all the hype that was going.

"We gave him tremendous consideration. He might be the best athlete that's ever been drafted at that position. He's arguably that. So, we had to definitely consider that."

The Steelers are leaning on a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers in 2025, which clearly is not a long-term answer. The question is what does he do for their ceiling this year? Rodgers probably doesn't make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender, but he could keep them above .500 and a potential playoff team, unlike franchises such as the Saints or Cleveland Browns.

That means Pittsburgh again won't be picking high in the draft, which could lead Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin to consider their options in free agency or the trade market. This is probably a good time to mention that this upcoming QB free agency class is headlined by players like Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, Malik Willis and Kyle Trask.

Richardson could be a legitimate trade option.

The Ravens have a history of being intrigued by dual-threat quarterbacks to place behind Lamar Jackson. They signed Robert Griffin III to back up Joe Flacco and Jackson in 2018, and added Tyler Huntley as an undrafted free agent in 2020 -- who ended up being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022. Baltimore also drafted Trace McSorley out of Penn State the year after selecting Jackson, and drafted Kentucky's Devin Leary in the sixth round in 2024. Richardson is obviously a much bigger name than Huntley, McSorley or Leary, but he would be a very intriguing backup plan for Jackson.

You also have to consider the fact that trading for Richardson next offseason could just be good business. No one thought twice when the Minnesota Vikings signed Jones following his release from the New York Giants. He never played a single snap for Minnesota, but the Vikings could score a fourth-round compensatory pick should he succeed in Indy this year. Baltimore could do something similar.