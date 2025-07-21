The Indianapolis Colts have an unsettled quarterback competition ahead of training camp with Anthony Richardson back as the incumbent starter and Daniel Jones in on a one-year deal. Jones appears to have a real shot at winning the job despite the Colts investment in their former first-round pick, but the franchise is not fully out on Richardson just yet. Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, one of three daughters of the late Jim Irsay, made it clear the Colts intend to give Richardson the time and opportunities necessary to deliver on his potential.

That commitment to Richardson will go one of two ways. Either the oft-injured quarterback will eventually find his footing and flourish as a finally reliable dual-threat standout, or his passing struggles and health concerns will force the Colts' hand.

"Where he is in his career and in his deal as a rookie, we still have time," Irsay-Gordon said, via the team website. "He still has time to prove it."

Richardson's development hit bumps in the road in each of his first two pro seasons and ahead of his third. He missed the vast majority of the 2023 season after he underwent AC joint surgery, missed two weeks last year with an oblique issue and last month sat out of mandatory minicamp with another shoulder injury. The belief, though, is that he is fully recovered from the latest ailment.

Health problems aside, Richardson simply has not performed like a starting-caliber NFL quarterback in his two years with the Colts. The hope in Indianapolis is that Jones' arrival will force him to be the best version of himself and spark a breakthrough in what is still a very young pro career.

"Bring a sense of urgency," Irsay-Gordon said. "And nothing brings a sense of urgency more than competition."

The upside is still tantalizing with Richardson still featuring uncanny athleticism and a proven ability to carry the offense with his legs. The 635 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns he amassed across 16 career starts were precisely what the Colts likely foresaw when they scooped the Florida product up with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson has to take the next step with his arm, however. He is just a 50.6% passer for his career and has more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11) as a liability through the air. That was always a concern on the heels of a brief starting career in college in which he was more of a dynamic athlete than a splendid passer.

The Colts still have two years of team control over Richardson and could opt into a third if they pick up their 2027 option. Richardson is also still highly affordable with a $9.27 million cap hit this season. There is a healthy amount of distance remaining on his runway. But with Jones on hand and an inflection point on the horizon, Indianapolis may have to make a tough decision before too long.