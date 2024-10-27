Anthony Richardson didn't exactly play the entire game for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. There was a play late in the third quarter where Richardson had to leave the game, but it wasn't due to injury.

Richardson left the game on third-and-goal at the Texans' 23-yard line after taking a sack near the line of scrimmage while avoiding a hit earlier in the play. The Colts quarterback tapped his helmet and took a knee on the sideline as Joe Flacco entered for one play.

"Tired, I ain't gonna lie," Richardson said after the game, via The Athletic. "That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn't think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told (HC Shane Steichen) I needed a break right there."

Colts coach Shane Steichen defended Richardson, as he was coming off a sack that created the third-and-23 situation. The Colts were going to run on the third down play anyway, per Steichen, which was unsuccessful. Jonathan Taylor had a 5-yard run and Indianapolis kicked a field goal to cut the deficit to 20-13.

Flacco entered the game just to hand the ball off to Taylor. Richardson just missed the one play, as he finished 10 of 32 for 175 yards and a touchdown with an interception (45.3 rating), while also rushing for 45 yards.