Anthony Richardson's immediate future with the Indianapolis Colts appears to be in limbo after the franchise named Daniel Jones the starting quarterback on Tuesday. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida began the last two seasons as Indianapolis' starter, but that won't be the case this year when the Colts take the field against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 on Sept. 7.

The fallout of Richardson not being named the starter has already caused his agent, Deiric Jackson, to speak out. In an interview with ESPN, Jackson said there is "a lot to discuss" with the organization after the announcement and questioned if the decision by Colts coach Shane Steichen to name Jones the starter was predetermined after the franchise signed him to a one-year, $14 million deal earlier this offseason.

"Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now," Jackson told ESPN. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."

Colts QB Anthony Richardson says he 'respects' the decision made to name Daniel Jones starting QB Cameron Salerno

Richardson received the first opportunity to be the starting quarterback in Indianapolis' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. However, Richardson's day ended prematurely after he dislocated his pinky finger in the first quarter. Jones received the bulk of the reps in that game and also started in the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers last weekend.

"You have to respect the decision," Richardson told reporters. "They feel like he's a better fit for the team and the outcome of us winning. You have to respect it and keep working. It doesn't undermine any of the work I've put in. It doesn't say I haven't improved. I'm proud of the improvement I've made."

During the first two seasons of his NFL career, Richardson has only appeared in 15 games. He played in four games during his rookie season and finished with 577 yards passing and three touchdowns after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Richardson appeared in 11 games last year and dealt with various back, foot and hip injuries that cut his second season short.

Richardson was also benched for two games last season in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.

"The big part of it is he's been injured," Steichen said on why Richardson hasn't developed the way the franchise hoped. "That's part of it. When you're not practicing and playing, it's hard to go out there and do the things you want to do. Part of that is staying healthy."

The path for Richardson to see the field with the Colts this season will be an uphill climb when factoring in that Jones won't have a "short leash."

"He's the starting quarterback for the season," Steichen said. "I don't want to have a short leash on that."