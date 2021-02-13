Antoine Winfield Jr.'s mocking of Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LV led to a $7,815 fine, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Buccaneers' rookie safety was flagged for his actions near the end of Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Chiefs.

With 4:06 remaining, Winfield successfully defended a fourth-down pass intended for Hill, who burned the Chiefs for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City's Week 12 win in Tampa. Winfield, who was on the receiving end of Hill's peace sign in Week 12, returned the favor after breaking up Patrick Mahomes' fourth-down heave to Hill.

When asked about the taunt, Winfield said that it was something he "had to do" after watching Hill do that to himself and various other defenders throughout the course of the season.

"When we played them earlier Hill went off on us," Winfield said. "He backflipped right in front of my face and give me the (peace sign) so it was only right that I gave him the (peace sign) right back to him. It felt amazing to be able to do that."

While most remember his taunt of Hill, Winfield also came up with an interception during the second half of Super Bowl LV. With the Buccaneers ahead 28-9, Winfield came down with Mahomes' third-down pass that was initially deflected by fellow Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards. Winfield's first career postseason interception set up the game's final score, a 52-yard field goal by Ryan Succop.

After missing the NFC title game with an ankle injury, Winfield was tied for second on the Buccaneers with six tackles in Super Bowl LV. Winfield, the son of former NFL standout defensive back Antoine Winfield, played a key role in the Buccaneers becoming the sixth team in Super Bowl history to not allow an offensive touchdown.

The 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Winfield finished his rookie season with 94 tackles, one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He and fellow rookie, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, started in each of Tampa Bay's 16 regular season games while also playing significant roles in the Buccaneers' postseason run.