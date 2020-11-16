Less than two weeks before Antonio Brown signed a deal that made him a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, the wide receiver was once again in trouble with the law. According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, Brown was accused of angrily destroying a surveillance camera at his gated community in Hollywood, Florida and throwing a bicycle at a security guard shack.

At the time of the Oct. 15 incident, Hollywood police determined that they had probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief. However, the homeowners association president, Sylvia Berman, declined to press charges, according to the police report, saying she feared Brown "may retaliate against her employees." On Monday, Berman downplayed the incident to the Herald, saying "It's not that we're afraid of him." Berman also noted that the board thought it was too minor to press charges while Brown had agreed to replace the broken camera.

"We are aware of the reported incident involving Antonio Brown prior to his signing," the Buccaneers said in a statement Monday following the news of this incident coming to light. "When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him. Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place."

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the league is also aware of the situation but has not commented at this time.

This latest incident with Brown was sparked after a blue Alfa Romeo car pulled up to the guard shack at Hollywood Oaks and asked to visit Brown. Because Brown had "gate restrictions" -- meaning he had to be at the gate to escort the guest inside -- he had to be called down by the guard. The police report states that Brown arrived on a blue bicycle and "began to express his anger with her for denying his guest access."

"Why are you wasting my f---ing time, you need to let my guest through the f---ing gate," Brown told the guard, per the police report obtained by the Herald.

Brown is then alleged to have approached the guard shack and struck the surveillance camera. He then left, the guest tried to regain access to the property and was denied because Brown was not there. It was at that point when Brown is said to have returned, cursed out the guard again, and thew his bike at the guard gate. They then drove into the neighborhood. Berman told the Herald that Brown was originally upset because the board had recently fined him for unspecified rules violations and changed his gate privileges.

A spokesperson for Brown told the Herald on Monday evening: "Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA. However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate."

This isn't the first time that Brown has found himself in some trouble over the last calendar year. The receiver was arrested in January after an incident between Brown and a moving truck driver, who told police Brown threw a rock at his truck, grabbed him and refused to pay for the damages. Brown is still on probation after accepting a plea deal and it is unclear if this specific incident violates that probation. Brown is also awaiting trial on a series of sexual assault allegations.