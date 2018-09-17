Antonio Brown adds to Steelers drama with 'trade me' tweet and sideline eruption

Between Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, there's a lot of drama going on in Pittsburgh right now and if the past 24 hours are any indication, that drama isn't going away anytime soon.

In the latest episode of this ongoing Steelers' soap opera, Brown got into a heated conversation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner during the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 42-37 loss to the Chiefs. Brown, who caught nine passes for 67 yards, seemed to be frustrated with the fact that he wasn't getting the ball enough.

One thing that should probably be noted here is that Ben Roethlisberger did nearly everything he could to put the ball in Brown's hands. The Steelers quarterback targeted Brown 17 times in the game, with only JuJu Smith-Schuster getting targeted more (19 times). Of course, that might have been why Brown was frustrated.

Besides his argument with Fichtner, the receiver also seemed to let his emotions get the better of him late in the fourth quarter. After Roethlisberger scored on a three-yard touchdown run with 1:59 left to play, Brown didn't celebrate with the team. Instead, he walked off the field by himself, which led to some speculation that he might be upset.

Unfortunately, we don't know if Brown was actually frustrated or upset and that's because he left the stadium without answering any questions after the loss. Instead, Roethlisberger was forced to answer questions about what's going on with Brown. After the game, Big Ben was asked if he's having any chemistry issues with his star receiver this year.

"I don't think so," Roethlisberger said, via Steelers Depot. "I know defenses are doing a good job of trying to take him away, doubling and putting extra people around him. So, other guys are stepping up. Jesse James, JuJu, obviously, is doing some great things. I thought Switz [Ryan Switzer] did a good job tonight. I thought James Washington was making plays. So, the other guys stepped up and did some good things today."

Although Brown still hasn't spoken to the media, he did send out an interesting tweet on Monday. After a former Steelers PR employee said that Brown should be thankful for Roethlisberger because the quarterback's play has made Brown rich by allowing him to put up huge numbers, the Steelers receiver fired back.

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

Basically, it seems that Brown is saying that he could be successful with any quarterback in the NFL, which is fine (and probably correct), but this is something that you probably shouldn't tweet out less than 24 hours after you melted down on your offensive coordinator and alienated your teammates during the celebration of a pivotal touchdown. It's bad optics and it makes it feel like maybe Bell's not completely happy in Pittsburgh.

if the Steelers start winning, there's a good chance we'll all forget about Brown's drama as the season rolls on. Remember, this is the same guy who threw a gatorade cooler on the sideline last season in a 26-9 win over the Ravens. Brown is a headstrong player who wears his emotions on his sleeve. Of course, if the 0-1-1 Steelers don't pick up a win soon, a total meltdown might start in Pittsburgh and the Steelers' season might begin to spiral out of control.