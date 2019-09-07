Antonio Brown agrees to contract with Patriots reportedly worth up to $15 million hours after Raiders grant release

What NFL fans across the country feared is actually happening: Antonio Brown will be catching passes from Tom Brady this season. Following his release from the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Brown has decided to sign with the New England Patriots, he confirmed on Instagram.

Brown is set to make up to $15 million on a one-year deal with the Patriots, including a $9 million signing bonus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Brown was free to sign with any team in the league at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, and it didn't take him long to agree to terms with the reigning Super Bowl champions, who just so happen to be facing his former team in the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Brown will not be eligible to play in the game, however, as he was not on the roster as of 4 p.m.

If things go according to plan, however, he will be able to suit up for New England's Week 2 matchup with the Dolphins down in Miami. That contest is seemingly already being circled by the oddsmakers as Westgate's lookahead line for Pats-Dolphins was New England -10.5 before the Brown signing. It has since been moved to New England -11.

In New England, Brown joins a receiver room that features Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman and recently reinstated Josh Gordon, forming arguably the best trio at the receiver position in the NFL if everything runs smoothly.

Brown joining the Patriots isn't a surprise to some. CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora took the pulse of the league after Brown's release, and New England was the team that first cropped up among many execs. From La Canfora:

The team most GMs mentioned first was the Patriots, which should come as no surprise. Bill Belichick has shown the ability to handle most any personality, and troubled players have a way of conforming, quickly, within New England's selfless, winning culture. The Patriots could certainly use another pass catcher with their tight end group lacking after Rob Gronkowski's retirement and with receiver N'Keal Harry opening the season on injured reserve. Tom Brady has a way of steadying receivers prone to extremes. And with Brown in need of a major reputation overhaul if he is ever going to earn big money again, there's no better place to do it than on a team that seems to go to the Super Bowl every year. A move to Foxborough might set Brown up for a chance to get back at the Steelers in the postseason; Pittsburgh was unwilling to entertain trading Brown to the Patriots this offseason for just those reasons. It would be, frankly, a quintessential Belichick move. "He goes to New England for one year, $3M," one AFC exec said. "Take it to the bank." "This has Bill (Belichick) written all over it," one GM suggested. Whether or not the Patriots would want impressionable receivers like Harry, and the long-troubled Josh Gordon, around Brown everyday in the receiver's room remains to be seen. But outlandish antics from a receiver didn't scare him off Randy Moss or Chad Ochocinco, for starters.

As for what Brown will be able to from a fantasy perspective, CBS Sports senior editor Chris Towers says, "Assuming Brown can get up to speed with the Patriots quickly -- and it didn't take Josh Gordon long last season -- you have to assume he slots in as their No. 1. He might not get fed targets like he would have been Oakland, but the upgrade from Derek Carr to Brady should help make up for that. Brown won't play in Week 1, but could be a borderline No. 1 Fantasy WR once the Patriots activate him."

CBS Sports will update this breaking news story as it develops.