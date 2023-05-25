It's been nearly 18 months since Antonio Brown last played in a professional football game and despite all that time off, it seems that he's now planning on making a return to the field and he's planning to do it this weekend.

The former NFL receiver owns the Albany Empire of the National Arena League and he's apparently planning to suit up on Saturday. Brown told WNYT in New York that he's hoping to play on May 27 when the Empire host the Fayetteville Mustangs.

Although nothing is official with Brown until it actually happens, he does appear to be serious about playing this week. For one, he showed up in pads to Albany's practice on Thursday morning.

However, this is where we should note that he didn't actually do anything at practice.

That being said, Brown's contract was filed on Thursday and he was placed on the active roster, which sets the stage for his return on Saturday.

Controversy seems to follow Brown wherever he goes and his ownership of the arena league team has been no different. Brown bought the Albany Empire in March and his tenure as owner has been nothing short of a disaster. According to multiple reports, players and staff weren't being paid as recently as late April and the team's former head coach (Damon Ware) ended up leaving the Empire over the missed payments.

The team claims that the missed payments were due to a change in payroll processors that happened after Brown purchased the franchise. In an interview on May 3, Brown said that everyone had been paid what they're owed.

Speaking of money, it appears that Brown's decision to return to the field is financially motivated. According to WNYT, Brown is hoping to sell upward of 10,000 tickets for the game he plays in, which would be well above the team's average attendance of 2,500.

Brown's team is currently 1-3 on the season, which puts it in a tie for last place in the seven-team NAL. If the seven-time Pro Bowler does end up playing on May 27, that game will kick off against the Fayetteville Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET in Albany.

NAL commissioner Chris Siegfried told TMZ that the league has no rules against an owner playing for the team he owns. Brown hasn't played in the NFL since storming off the field shirtless at MetLife Stadium during the Buccaneers' 28-24 win over the Jets in Week 17 of the 2021 season.