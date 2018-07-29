Antonio Brown appears to be doing his best to recruit Dez Bryant to the Steelers

Dez Bryant might want to start getting used to the idea of playing in the AFC North this year, because that seems to be the only division in the NFL that has any teams interested in him.

Only days after the Browns showed some serious interest in adding Bryant, it appears Antonio Brown is now trying to convince the former Cowboys receiver to sign with his team. The Steelers star took some time out of his day on Sunday to try and recruit Bryant to Pittsburgh.

Come play with me @DezBryant let’s get the chip..........Eat Greedy......Big plates....... — Antonio Brown (@AB84) July 29, 2018

If you're scoring at home, this means the Bengals are the only AFC North team being left out of the Bryant sweepstakes. Besides Cleveland's interest in the receiver, and Brown's recruiting efforts, the Ravens also made a push to add Bryant back in April when they offered him a three-year deal that was reportedly worth $21 million.

The division must know something about Bryant no one else knows.

Of course, just because Brown is recruiting the former Cowboys receiver doesn't mean the Steelers are actually interested in signing him. As a matter of fact, the Steelers are set right now with Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster in their top two receiving spots, which means Bryant would have to compete with Darrius Heyward-Bey, 2018 second-round pick James Washington and Eli Rogers -- who was re-signed last week -- if he were to end up in Pittsburgh.

That being said, if the Steelers were to make an offer, Bryant would likely give it some serious consideration and that's because he really has had only one big stipulation during his free agency: He wants to sign with a contender, which would definitely favor the Steelers if they were to compete with only the Browns for Bryant's services.

If you want to play for a contender and your only choices are to sign with a perennial playoff team or a team that has won only one game during the past two years, the choice would probably be pretty easy.

Brown must be aware that Bryant wants to play for a contender, which is probably why the Steelers receiver mentioned the possibility of winning a championship, "Let's get the chip."

The one drawback for the Steelers -- and any team in the AFC North -- that might want to sign Dez is that none of them will be playing the Cowboys this year, and if recent Twitter events are any indication, it sounds like Bryant would really like to sign with a team that plays the Cowboys this year.