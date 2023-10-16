Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend in Florida for allegedly failing to pay child support, Local 10 News reported. He was taken into custody outside his home in Dania Beach while he was getting in a taxi.

Per the report, Brown was booked in Broward County around midnight Sunday on an out-of-county warrant and has already been released on a $15,000 bond.

This is not the first time there has been a warrant for his arrest because of child support. He also faced a similar issue in August and April of this year because he missed payments of $15,000 and $30,000 to ex-girlfriend Wiltrice Jackson. Brown, 25, has six children with three different women.

Instead of football, Brown's name has been in multiple headlines for the wrong reasons. Last year, he was facing domestic violence accusations but the state of Florida decided to not pursue the case and terminated the prosecution after reviewing the charges contained in the affidavit.

The seven-time Pro Bowler did not play last season and is not currently on any roster. The last time he was on the field was as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets in January of 2022. In the middle of the third quarter, Brown was seen ripping off his uniform and leaving for the locker room.