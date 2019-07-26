Antonio Brown arrives to Raiders training camp in Napa Valley on a hot air balloon

Antonio Brown has arrived in Napa Valley in style.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver decided to make a statement -- because driving in a car is so last season -- by taking a hot air balloon to his first training camp with his new team.

The 31-year-old said in a video he shared on Twitter, "I thought it'd be exciting to switch it up."

And switch it up he did. While NFL players have been known to make dramatic entrances to training camp, like Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey did earlier this week, the arrivals are still usually... on wheels.

Napa Valley, a pretty decent place to hold training camp, is known for its hot air balloon scene so AB decided to take use one and enjoy the beautiful views of California.

At the end of the clip, the former Pittsburg Steeler takes a break from the excitement of being at least 1,000 feet off the ground to get serious about his future with his new team.

"This camp is so important for this team because there's a lot at stake. We kinda gotta develop our identity," Brown said.

We're an #NFL season away from players parachuting @FortniteGame style into Training Camp. https://t.co/9f3RhQD8nl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2019

The 7-time Pro Bowler has a goal to "make the Raiders great again" and says it all starts with training camp and working together as a team.

"Raider nation, I'm here in Napa it's time to get to work," he says.

AB ends the video with a play on words of Muhammad Ali's iconic "float like a butterfly sting like a bee" quote saying, "float like a butterfly sting like AB."

Who knows how Brown will somehow outdo this at next year's training camp.