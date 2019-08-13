Antonio Brown asks Twitter for help as he begins his quest for a newer version of his helmet

Antonio Brown's quest for an NFL-approved helmet that he also approves of has taken him to Twitter.

On Monday, after an arbitrator denied Brown the right to wear his old helmet, Pro Football Talk reported that the league told Brown he can wear his desired helmet model -- a Schutt AiR Advantage -- as long as he finds one that both fits him and is less than 10 years old. The only problem? Schutt discontinued the AiR Advantage in 2011, as PFT noted.

On Tuesday morning, Brown began his quest to find a Schutt AiR Advantage helmet (size: adult large) that's under the age of 10. Naturally, he began his quest on Twitter.

Brown asked his 1.4 million followers if anyone has his specific helmet model in his specific size, because he's willing to trade a signed practice-worn Raiders helmet for an adult large Schutt AiR Advantage helmet.

"I'm looking for a Schutt Air Advantage Adult Large Helmet that was manufactured in 2010 or after. In exchange I will trade a signed practice worn @Raiders helmet." — AB (@AB84) August 13, 2019

Brown very well might find the helmet his heart desires on Twitter. What's off-putting about Brown taking his quest to Twitter isn't that he took it to Twitter, which is definitely amusing in a saga full of amusing details. It's that he's only offering a signed practice-worn Raiders helmet as compensation.

According to Spotrac, Brown has earned (via NFL contracts only) $69,942,870 in his career. If he makes it to the end of his current contract, which expires after the 2021 season, his career earnings will exceed $120 million. Just last week, it was reported that Brown has been "perusing his bank accounts" during team meetings. It was also reported that Brown threatened to retire if he wasn't allowed to use his preferred helmet, which has been banned by the NFL. That means Brown threatened to give up $15.6 million in 2019, $17 million in 2020, and $17.5 million in 2021 -- all over a helmet.

Which makes his offer of a sweaty signed helmet mildly insulting.

Dude you better be prepared to pay six figures for this hat. You kinda tipped your hand about how important this is to you. And about how much money you have. — Michael Salfino (@MichaelSalfino) August 13, 2019 I’ve got one! Any chance you can get me JuJu’s signed helmet though? — TheRealness (@TheRealness20) August 13, 2019 This ain't a baseball card, AB. Gotta up the ante. Maybe a signed Bentley and season tickets. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 13, 2019 If you have one please for all of us hold out for the fake Raiders helmet in return https://t.co/Hiw4EWlan9 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 13, 2019

Even if Brown doesn't get his specific helmet, it doesn't sound like he'll retire over the issue. Brown is expected to return to the Raiders on Tuesday.

As for when Brown will be able to play football again, well, that part remains to be seen. Brown is still battling frostbite on his feet, which is somehow not the oddest part of his summer that has also included a hot air balloon, the painting of a disallowed helmet, and a threatened retirement over that helmet.

It might not be the oddest part of his summer -- that's up for debate -- but it is the most important issue. While Brown can play football without his favorite helmet, he probably can't play football with frostbitten feet.