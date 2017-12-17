Antonio Brown carried off amid MVP chants after calf injury, won't return vs. Patriots

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown suffered a lower leg injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

Brown, who is one of the league's most dangerous players, had to be helped from the field. The crowd could be heard chanting "M-V-P" as he was brought to the sideline.

The entire stadium chanting MVP when AB comes off the field. Chills... pic.twitter.com/5BczGjThbW — Benstonium (@Benstonium) December 17, 2017

Brown made his way to the blue medical tent. He was able to put weight on the injured leg as he headed to the locker room for further evaluation. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said Brown underwent X-rays and a short time later the team announced that Brown was questionable to return with a calf injury.

On his way to the locker room at halftime, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told Wolfson that "we don't expect him back tonight," and a short time later the team announced that Brown had been taken to the hospital:

UPDATE: #84 Antonio Brown will be taken to the hospital for further evaluation of his calf injury.



He will not return to today’s game. https://t.co/CpfbEr0vuK — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 17, 2017

With Brown done for the day, the Steelers are again be without one of their best players when facing off against the Patriots.

Steelers will be without one of their Big Three for 4th straight game vs. Patriots:

2015 opener -- Bell suspended

2016 Week 7 -- Roethlisberger DNP

2016 AFC title game -- Bell left early w/ groin injury

2017 Week 15 -- Brown left w/ leg injury — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) December 17, 2017

