Antonio Brown carried off amid MVP chants after calf injury, won't return vs. Patriots
The Steelers' most dangerous player went down in the second quarter and won't return
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown suffered a lower leg injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
Brown, who is one of the league's most dangerous players, had to be helped from the field. The crowd could be heard chanting "M-V-P" as he was brought to the sideline.
Brown made his way to the blue medical tent. He was able to put weight on the injured leg as he headed to the locker room for further evaluation. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said Brown underwent X-rays and a short time later the team announced that Brown was questionable to return with a calf injury.
On his way to the locker room at halftime, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told Wolfson that "we don't expect him back tonight," and a short time later the team announced that Brown had been taken to the hospital:
With Brown done for the day, the Steelers are again be without one of their best players when facing off against the Patriots.
