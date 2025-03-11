Antonio Brown hasn't played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in seven years. The former star wide receiver still peddles in Steelers rumors, however, and now he's claiming to have some inside information regarding the team's next quarterback, suggesting Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers has already agreed to a two-year contract with Pittsburgh.

"Deal is finalized," Brown posted on X, before touting his social media channel as "the most trusted source in all of sports."

This isn't the first time Brown has shared allegedly inside information regarding NFL news. A year ago, the outspoken former pass catcher shared screenshots of an apparent conversation with ESPN insider Adam Schefter, in which Brown requested ESPN credit him for breaking news of Russell Wilson joining the Steelers. Wilson, of course, did end up landing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last offseason.

Rodgers, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, has reportedly been in conversations with the Steelers since before the start of this week's free agent negotiating period. The Jets previously announced their intention to release the former NFL MVP, and after both Wilson and Justin Fields entered the negotiating window without new deals from the Steelers, Rodgers seemingly became a top target of Mike Tomlin's squad, with some local reports indicating the two sides were close to a deal on Monday.

Brown, meanwhile, spent the majority of his accomplished but polarizing NFL career in Pittsburgh, twice leading the league in receiving as a seven-time Pro Bowler.