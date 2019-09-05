Antonio Brown distances himself from Raiders by unfollowing team and quarterback Derek Carr on social media

Antonio Brown's divorce from Pittsburgh began when he unfollowed the team on social media. Brown is now following suit in Oakland.

On Thursday evening, hours after it was reported that the Raiders are determining whether or not to suspend Brown after the star receiver reportedly got into a heated argument with GM Mike Mayock, our own Will Brinson observed that Brown has unfollowed the Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr on social media.

It appears Antonio Brown has unfollowed both the Raiders and Derek Carr on Instagram. Welcome to 2019. pic.twitter.com/BQdau1YwJC — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 5, 2019

Brown's social media use -- something that has gotten him in trouble on numerous occasions over the last several years -- is what has gotten him in his current predicament. Earlier this week, Brown shared Mayock's letter to him informing him of several team-issued fines on social media. The Raiders fined Brown about $54,000 for unexcused practices.

Mayock's issue with Brown's post, and Brown's anger in being fined, is reportedly what led to the two engaging in a verbal confrontation Wednesday at Oakland's facility. Brown, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, threatened to punch Mayock before punting a football and yelling "fine me for that."

Bryant McFadden and Ryan Wilson joined Will Brinson on an emergency podcast to break down the Antonio Brown news. You can listen below:

While Mayock confirmed that Brown was not at the Raiders' facility Thursday, Oakland head coach Jon Gruden tried to avoid discussing his embattled receiver during his post-practice press conference.

"If you want to ask about the Raiders, I've been talking about the same guy every day," Gruden said, via the team's official Twitter handle. "I don't have much to give other than he's not here today ... We're still getting to the bottom of everything. I'm on the football field coaching the guys that are here and we got a lot of guys working hard."

While the Raiders practiced Thursday under the assumption that they won't have Brown for next Monday night's season-opener against the Denver Broncos, nothing official has been determined by the team as this time. But, based on Brown's recent actions -- both at the facility Wednesday as well as on social media -- his odds of suiting up any time soon aren't looking very good.

What's also interesting is Brown's decision to unfollow Carr, the player Brown showered with praise and adoration as soon as he was traded to Oakland. It seems, based on his decision to unfollow Carr on social media, that Brown's relationship with his new quarterback has deteriorated significantly quicker than his relationship with his old quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger.

Speaking of the Steelers, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler asked several Pittsburgh players about Brown on Thursday. Their response to Brown's latest saga was telling, to say the least.

Approached a few Steelers who didn’t want to touch the AB situation. But nothing has changed about the overall sentiment in Pittsburgh: That he doesn’t know how good he had it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 5, 2019

Brown may have had it good in Pittsburgh for a long time, but it appears that he is already running out of goodwill in Oakland.