Antonio Brown drama raises questions about whether or not his talent is worth the headache
Brown tweeted an ominous farewell video to Steelers fans on Tuesday
By now, it's no secret that Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh. The wide receiver is coming off of his sixth consecutive 1,000-plus yard season, and he had a career-high in touchdowns at 15. Brown is one of the most reliable on-the-field receivers in football, but his penchant for drama off of the field is what has people talking.
On Tuesday, Brown tweeted a farewell video to Pittsburgh, thanking the fans of "SteelerNation." It was a highlight reel of his time with the Steelers. The only problem? Brown is still a Steeler. Le'Veon Bell's holdout last season was one thing -- he was unhappy with having the franchise tag used on him -- but Brown's situation is completely different. The receiver isn't a free agent until 2022.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the enigmatic Brown. While Kanell doesn't think Brown is necessarily worth the headache it would require to pull off a trade, Bell continues to defend Brown's talent -- although his reliability off the field is a serious issue for any team that would go in to give the large package it would take to acquire Brown.
