Antonio Brown drama with Bills shows why he'll be tough to trade

Thursday night was a wild one in the NFL. The bedlam begin when reports circulated that the Steelers were approaching a deal with the Buffalo Bills to move Antonio Brown. The reported trade picked up steam, and the speculation machine kicked in, as people tried to figure out how Brown would fit in with Josh Allen and the Bills.

Later on, however, reports indicated that the deal had fallen through. Brown had apparently torpedoed the trade, due to a disinterest in playing for Buffalo. The Bills' Brandon Beane said that the team's attention had turned to free agency, and apparently that was that.

Brown wanting a trade out of Pittsburgh is one thing, but it appears that he also has a shortlist of destinations.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell talks about the bizarre night that was and shares his thoughts on Brown being picky.

"If Antonio Brown is sitting back, trying to pick and choose where he goes, this'll never happen cause the Steelers aren't going to send him to a good spot," Kanell said. "I was hoping this would've happened cause that would've been one big middle finger from the Steelers to Antonio Brown, saying 'Yeah, we'll go ahead and trade... we'll give you to Buffalo.'"

Ultimately, Kanell believes that Brown is going to be hard to move, despite no shortage of suitors, due to the circus that will follow him wherever he goes. Furthermore, Kanell wouldn't even want the receiver, who has said he wants guaranteed money and doesn't even need football, in a locker room due to his toxicity.

"You think a coach wants to sign a player who says he doesn't need football? What happens if he's not happy after eight games, and he's not getting enough balls?" Kanell said. "He says he doesn't love football, he doesn't care, he doesn't need it. You think he's going to stick around through tough times? Players, coaches... no one wants that in their locker room."

