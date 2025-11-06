Five months after authorities in Miami-Dade (Fla.) County issued a warrant for the arrest of former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown for attempted murder with a firearm, the Super Bowl-winning pass catcher is in custody. Police say Brown was extradited from Dubai to the United States to face trial, according to the Miami Herald.

Brown was involved in a May 16 altercation following a celebrity boxing event in Miami. Several videos from the incident circulated on social media, as well as pictures of Brown in handcuffs. Brown claimed police detained him, but released him that same night.

Brown claims on social media that he was "jumped by multiple individuals" who tried to steal his jewelry, "and cause physical harm to me." He even said that he would speak to attorneys about pressing charges on the individuals that allegedly assaulted him.

However, one month later, a warrant obtained by The Washington Post stated that police received video footage showing Brown punching a man, and then appearing to take the gun of a security officer and run towards the individual. Two gunshots were then heard. The alleged victim in this case told investigators that a bullet possibly grazed his neck, and that he went to a local hospital to be treated. According to the warrant, patrons in the parking lot told police that Brown was the shooter.

Brown, who turned 37 in July, last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, and was a member of the Super Bowl LV team. Regarded as one of the best wide receivers of the 2010s, Brown earned First Team All-Pro status four times, and made seven Pro Bowls. Brown starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-18, and led the league in receptions and receiving yards twice, and receiving touchdowns once.