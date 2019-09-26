Antonio Brown gets into war of words on Twitter with NFL Pro Bowler
Brown is back on social media and creating more headlines by arguing with NFL players
Antonio Brown took a four-day hiatus from social media before reemerging hours before Thursday Night Football. The pattern of Brown's social media presence is noticeable as the former All-Pro wide receiver seems to log on to social media on the day of a NFL game, as evidenced by his threat to retire from the NFL that made Sunday headlines and his comments on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
One Pro Bowl player had enough with Brown and his antics. Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2016 through 2018 (making the pro Bowl all three years) had a Twitter exchange with Brown that included plenty of verbal jabs at each other.
Interesting that Brown decided to pick an argument with Weddle while taking more shots at Sports Illustrated writer Robert Klemko, who broke the story of Brown's intimidating text messages to the woman he allegedly had sexual misconduct advances towards her. The series of events led to Brown's release from the New England Patriots last Friday.
As for the Brown feud with Weddle, the Steelers went 4-2 against the Ravens when Brown and Weddle squared off. Brown had four touchdowns in the six games, finishing with 42 catches for 532 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per catch.
Brown appears to want a return to the NFL, but his off-field issues overshadow his on-field production. Heading into the season, Brown averaged 114 catches over the last six seasons, leading the NFL in receptions twice. He has totaled 9,145 yards and 67 touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch during that span.
Since 2013, Brown leads the entire NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He is the only player in league history to catch at least 100 passes in a season six consecutive times.
Brown played in just one game with the Patriots, having four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. He was released from the Patriots five days later.
Brown's social media presence is doing him no favors in returning to the NFL. Arguing with NFL players isn't helping either.
