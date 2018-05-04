Antonio Brown has 'special affinity' for kids from Miami, will mentor Browns' Antonio Callaway

Antonio Callaway was widely considered one of the most talented wide receivers in the 2018 NFL Draft. There was, however, never an expectation that he'd be picked as early as his talent would suggest, because he's had so many issues off the field.

Callaway was suspended by the University of Florida for allegedly using stolen credit card information to fund bookstore accounts. He was investigated for sexual assault. (A Title IX hearing officer cleared him of the allegations.) He was cited with misdemeanor marijuana possession, and he failed a drug test at the combine with what he says was a diluted sample.

Now that he's in the league, Callaway has a new mentor in one of his rivals: Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown even attended Callaway's draft day party.

The new Browns wideout is from the same South Florida area as Brown, and Callaway's agent says that's what inspired the connection. "He has a special affinity for the kids that are from here," Malki Kawa told ESPN.com. "He's showing him not only what it takes to be a pro, but be one of the best."

In turn, Callaway is trying to show Brown some stuff, too. "[Callaway] is trying to show Antonio that there's a difference in him," Kawa said. "And all the kids [Brown] talks to, he can tell them he was a troubled guy, too -- 'I've had my struggles, but look what I'm doing, look how my life has changed for the better, the fruits of my labor.' He shows young players this is attainable, this is reachable."

Only time will tell if the Browns' investment in Callaway proves worthwhile, but having Brown in his corner can probably only help his chances.