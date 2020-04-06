Antonio Brown hires a new agent as he attempts to return to NFL, per report

Days after he was officially charged with a felony for his involvement in an alleged January assault, Antonio Brown has reminded the world he's still aiming to return to the NFL, telling ESPN on Monday that he's hired Ed Wasielewski as his new agent. This comes nearly two months after Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's previous representation, cut ties with the Pro Bowl wide receiver in the wake of a social media outburst -- during which Brown verbally berated police during a response to alleged domestic abuse at his home.

Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFL Players Association at the time, informing them he would like to represent Brown again, but not until the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers star seeks professional counseling.

Wasielewski, of EMG Sports, is perhaps best known as the co-creator of "The Agent," a 2015 reality TV show about four pro sports agents. Among EMG's most notable clients are Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport and Los Angeles Chargers return specialist Darius Jennings.

With or without an agent, it remains unclear whether Brown will ever get another opportunity to play in the NFL. The 31-year-old former All-Pro was one of football's top wide receivers while on the field, and he was seen as recently as this week working out with current NFL players, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. But the felony and two misdemeanors stemming from his January troubles aren't the only hurdles in Brown's way. The wideout remains under investigation by the NFL over allegations of sexual assault, as well as a separate incident in which he allegedly sent intimidating text messages to a woman who'd accused him of assault.

Brown played one game, for the New England Patriots, in 2019 before his release amid the accusations. That came after a controversial exit from the Las Vegas Raiders, who originally acquired Brown via trade with the Steelers.