Antonio Brown is one of the NFL's best receivers, but is the 'diva' drama worth the talent?
New Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians doesn't seem to think so
New Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has history with Antonio Brown. The former Steelers offensive coordinator worked with Brown in 2010 and 2011, but he claims Brown isn't the player he once knew. Arians said in a press conference that the star receiver has a bit too much "diva" in him, and that there's "too much miscommunication" between him and the Steelers.
This comes as Brown is rumored to be on the trade block for the Steelers after he was benched for the last game of the season. Since then, it's been issue after issue, including an ill-timed appearance on "The Masked Singer." Brown appears to have hinted that he wants to play in San Francisco with Jimmy Garoppolo next year, but he's still under contract with the Steelers so his fate is in their hands.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Brown and whether or not his talent outweighs his drama. Brown is still in the conversation for one of the NFL's best receivers, but Kanell is insistent that he wouldn't pursue Brown in a trade. Bell, meanwhile, thinks that as long as you get effort out of Brown he's worth the risk, even if it does result in a headache.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
