Antonio Brown is selling his home in Pittsburgh for $2.3 million
The free agent wide receiver is officially closing a chapter of his career
Antonio Brown'sreleased once againAntonio Brown's time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers ended in March. That's now even more official. Brown has listed his Pittsburgh home on the market for a cool $2.3 million.
The home can be had for a $460,000 down payment, which equals out to a monthly mortgage payment of $12,842, according to PopCulture.com.
The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms along with an insane two-story treehouse that has been featured on the Animal Planet show "Treehouse Masters." In addition, Brown's property has a custom basketball court and turf practice field. The extravagant home, which is located in Pine Township, Penn., also has a full theater, gym, sauna and steam shower.
On top of all that, it sits on nearly three acres.
Brown has had quite the calendar year since leaving Pittsburgh. Back in March, Brown was dealt to the Oakland Raiders, but his tenure with the franchise was short. After fighting with the NFL about his helmet and several social media outbursts, Brown was released.
Just hours after being released, Brown signed with the New England Patriots. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with them. Brown was released once again after it was revealed that he was being sued by a former trainer for alleged sexual assault.
Brown remains a free agent, but has expressed a desire to sign with another team.
