Antonio Brown is still searching for a helmet, as Raiders grow increasingly impatient

What can Brown do for you? Apparently nothing if he doesn't have his helmet.

If you can believe it, Antonio Brown's quest to wear his recently deemed obsolete Schutt AiR Advantage helmet has reached new heights. Even as the NFL and the NFL Player's Association have banned the helmet altogether, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports on Monday that Brown has two more of the same Schutt AiR Advantage helmets that are being tested for possible use. These helmets were made in different years, with one being manufactured in 2010 and the other in 2014.

Rapoport does note that, in the minds of the testers, this is all moot as the helmet, in general, was tested and banned. With that in mind, this does appear to be a fool's errand by Brown with the end result likely being that he'll need to wear a league approved helmet.

As it relates to the Raiders' support for Brown on this endeavor, things are reaching a boiling point. General manager Mike Mayock made a strongly-worded statement on the issue on Sunday, a day where Brown was once again missing from practice. Essentially, Mayock gave Brown an ultimatum saying "it's time for him to be all in or all out."

Brown agent in Drew Rosenhaus then responded to Mayock's statement during and appearance on WSVN-TV.

"We've worked very closely with the Raiders, and we will continue to work very closely with the Raiders," Rosenhaus said Sunday. "I am not sure that we agree that we've exhausted all the options, as Mike Mayock said. But there's no doubt it's still an ongoing process. We are trying to work with the team and the league and the union to come up with a solution. We haven't figured it out yet.

"To say that AB is upset about the decision to not let him wear his helmet is accurate, but we're still processing it and figuring it out. I wouldn't make too much about him not being there today, as much as we're still trying to come up with a solution that works for everyone."

At this point, Brown would likely have to take almost unprecedented legal measures to wear his helmet in 2019. Even if he does file a new grievance to challenged the league and NFLPA on multiple levels of the process in which his helmet was banned, it would only be a temporary fix that could stretch through just this season.

In reality, if Brown really wants to play in 2019 and beyond, he'll have to do so with an approved helmet.

If he continues his crusade and decides to stay away from the team, the Raiders do have some (limited) options. They could theoretically try to trade him, but what team would actually be willing to take Brown on at this point?

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, Oakland could simply cut Brown, but would owe him over $30 million over the next two seasons. That's also not mentioning the massive dead cap hit ($30.1 million in 2019 and $15.1 million in 2020) that they'd endure if they went that route.

The nuclear option, as Florio highlights, is something that is called the five-day letter. If Brown doesn't show up within five days, the team can place him on the reserve/left squad list. Brown would be shut down for the year and cannot play for the Raiders or anyone else. Oakland also wouldn't have to pay him. That obviously is a drastic measure on the part of the Raiders because it would completely sever ties with Brown and could also influence future dealing with Rosenhaus, one of the more powerful agents in the NFL, and his other clients down the road.

It's certainly a tricky scenario the Raiders have found themselves in and, the longer it goes on, the more chance there is for drastic measures being taken.

Given all this, you'd have to think that somewhere deep in Pittsburgh Steelers camp, head coach Mike Tomlin is seeing this latest debacle with Brown, wipes the sweat off his forehead and is saying to himself, "Glad I don't have to deal with that anymore."