Antonio Brown just turned 30 but NFL's best wide receiver doesn't 'pay attention to age'

Antonio Brown turned 30 on Tuesday. Typically, that's the age when star players start to see their production slip, and with it their place in the starting lineup. But Brown isn't your typical NFL wide receiver. He's had five consecutive 1,200-yard receiving seasons, five consecutive 100-catch seasons, and over that span has 52 receiving touchdowns.

Brown is also one of the league's hardest workers and that has him unconcerned about the big 3-0.

"I don't pay attention to my age," Brown told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler. "I'm feeling great, I'm healthy and I'm in great shape. I feel as long as I have that, I can continue to be productive. ... Life is all about challenges and working to be the best. You never want to limp away from the game."

Consider this nugget from NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala, who wrote in January 2016 about Brown's legendary work ethic.

He doesn't have the measurables of a prototypical top-flight receiver (though Steelers coach Mike Tomlin laughed, "Try telling him that"). He doesn't have one obvious otherworldly skill, like John Brown's speed or Odell Beckham Jr.'s hands. But he works. He'll run ladders for hours after practice has ended, he has more catches over the last two years (265) than anyone has EVER had in a two-year span and he still works on the jugs machine, catching balls, every week. He goes to a Gold's Gym at night, when most of his teammates are headed to bed, and James Harrison, the NFL's noted workout master, said if on a scale of 1-10, his own commitment is a 10+, "Antonio is right there with me."

Then there are the historical comparisons between Brown and the NFL's best-ever wide receiver, Jerry Rice.

Those numbers above are Brown's and Rice's production before their 30th birthday. Rice, of course, played until he was 42 years old and a lot will have to go right for Brown to approach Rice's NFL-record 1,549 receptions and 22,895 yards.

As it stands, there are 816 receptions between Brown (733) and Rice. And 12,985 yards between the two. Put another way, Rice's numbers appear safe.

For now, Brown remains the league's most dynamic pass catcher, and that could be the case for the next four or five years. As it stands, 35-year-old Larry Fitzgerald is the NFL's oldest active receiver and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Brown still doing his thing at that age.

Why? Because as former Steelers corner William Gay said several years ago, "He's a guy who never stops working."