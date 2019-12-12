Antonio Brown lands at no. 1 in Google's 'Year in Search 2019' people category, according to global data

Antonio Brown has had a rather eventful year. He has done nothing subtly, starting with arriving at Oakland Raiders training camp in a hot air balloon. That seemed a little strange then, but at this point it is a forgotten footnote in the bizarre year that ended with the star wide receiver without a team and under investigation.

It is no surprise that though all the chaos, people were taking out their phones and tablets, and opening up their laptops and typing "Antonio Brown" into Google, in an attempt to keep up with the craziness.

Google released their "Year in Search 2019" and very high on the list was, you guessed it, Brown. The global list tracks those who had the highest spike from the previous year, and in the "People" category Brown came in at No. 1.

This season, Brown has had about as many unusual stories as he's had Twitter fights with the NFL, even if those are one-sided.

From freezing his feet, to skipping practice over helmet issues to posting about his release from the Raiders before he ever played a regular season snap with the team, it has been a roller coaster trying to keep up with what AB is doing next.

After being released by the Patriots, Brown registered for online classes at Central Michigan to complete his degree, sent out many tweets calling out the Patriots, then some apologizing, reached out to quarterback Tom Brady on social media and took jabs at the XFL.

The outspoken and often contradictory wide reciever had many very "searchable" stories this year, so it is no wonder he topped the list.

Brown was ahead of Brazilian soccer player Neymar, YouTuber James Charles, actor Jussie Smollett, and actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

The top athletes on the list after Brown were Neymar, who had his fare share of transfer drama, Bryce Harper, who reached a massive deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic, and Alex Morgan who was part of the World Cup champion United States women's national team and TIME's Athlete of the Year.

After the top five came Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts quarterback who shockingly retired during the preseason due to injury, and Megan Rapinoe, who was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.