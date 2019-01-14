Antonio Brown may have just revealed the team he wants the Steelers to trade him to

If the Steelers are going to trade Antonio Brown this offseason, it appears the disgruntled wide receiver already has one specific team in mind as a potential landing spot.

Apparently, Brown let the news out during a FaceTime session with Jerry Rice on Sunday. The two spent some time chatting over the weekend, which we know about because Brown shared a picture of it on Instagram.

Just a FaceTime between The GOAT and Antonio Brown:



Although Brown didn't offer any details on the conversation, Rice did. During an interview with 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Monday, Rice was asked about the FaceTime session. Well, to be specific, Rice was asked how interested Brown sounded in playing for the 49ers.

"He wants to come here really bad," Rice said.

Brown hasn't really been trying to hide the fact that he's interested in playing for the 49ers, but this is the first time he appears to have mentioned it in a conversation with someone. Over the past few weeks, we've seen Brown respond favorably to being recruited to San Francisco by 49ers tight end George Kittle. We've also seen Brown follow the 49ers on social media and he even shared a painting on Instagram that featured him and Jerry Rice.

As for the Steelers, all hope seems to be lost as far as him staying in Pittsburgh. Not only did Brown take the word "Steelers" out of his Twitter profile, but team president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette last week that it would be "hard to envision" Brown with the team in training camp. Although Rooney did rule out the possibility of releasing Brown, he did say that "all other options are on the table," which implies that a trade could happen.

Brown is so excited about the possibility of a trade that it appears he was already in the preliminary stages of planning a few workouts with Rice.

"He's talking about running the hill with me, doing all that, and just working out, you know, just picking my brain," Rice said. "I don't know if it's going to happen because it's going to be up to Kyle Shanahan and also John Lynch, but you know, I'm all for it, if they want him to come on board."

The Hall of Fame receiver, who has caught more passes than any other player in NFL history, seems to be excited about the idea of Brown going to the Bay Area.

"I would be looking forward to just passing some of that knowledge on to him and being around this guy because I know he's a great individual," Rice said.

If you're wondering where Brown might end up -- since it's starting to look more and more like he won't be returning to Pittsburgh -- here's a list of possible landing spots, and yes, the 49ers are on there.