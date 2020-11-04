Antonio Brown, donning a Tom Brady TB12 cap, addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time as a member of the Buccaneers. Brown, whose eight-game suspension has officially ended, will be on the field when Tampa Bay hosts the Saints on Sunday night.

A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro receiver, Brown said that he is thankful to have received another opportunity after he was released by the Patriots after just one game in 2019. Brown, who has been staying with Brady since joining the Buccaneers, said that he has made positive changes in his life that includes spending time with life coach Tony Robbins.

"I've got a great support system with the guys here," Brown said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. "It's been a year and a half of working out at parks and not being able to get some rewards. ... I just believed that one day I would be in a position to get back in this game."

Brown was not shy in his praise of Brady, who reportedly lobbied for the Buccaneers to sign him.

"Tom is my boy," Brown said of Brady, his teammate for one game in New England. "I've learned a lot from him. He's been a great guy in my corner and one of my best friends."

Coach Bruce Arians, who in March said that the Buccaneers would be not interested in signing Brown, has said that he feels Brown is a changed man after spending over a year away from the NFL.

"I think he's matured," Arians recently said of Brown, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. "I believe in second chances."

Antonio Brown TB • WR • Brown is the first player in NFL history to catch over 100 passes in six consecutive seasons. View Profile

Brown said Wednesday that he is excited to be reunited with Arians, his offensive coordinator during his first two seasons with the Steelers. Arians, who is in his second season in Tampa, currently has the Buccaneers at 6-2 and atop the NFC South. The Buccaneers would be the No. 2 seed if the playoffs started today.

"He's a great coach who's always brought out the best of me," Brown said of Arians, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year. "No matter what B.A. says, he always has good intentions for his players."

The 32-year-old Brown will join a Buccaneers offense that includes Brady (20 touchdowns, four interceptions through eight games), receivers Mike Evans (30 receptions, seven touchdowns), Scott Miller (25 receptions, 400 yards), tight end Rob Gronkowski (321 yards, three touchdown catches) and running backs Ronald Jones (529 yards, four touchdowns) and Leonard Fournette. Receiver Chris Godwin, who has missed four games this season, is hoping to play Sunday against the Saints.

"I'm excited to be around Mike Evans, Chris, Scotty Miller," Brown said of his new teammates. "Excited to put my hand in the pile."

While he said that he has not been listening to his "naysayers," Brown wants to win back fans that he may have lost over the past year.

"Hopefully, I can change their perceptions."