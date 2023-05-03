The National Arena League football team owned by Antonio Brown, the Albany Empire, has been mired in controversy. The team has allegedly missed payments to players and coaches, and some of its best players have been suspended, per a report from the Albany Times Union.

Brown bought 47.5% of the Empire on March 2, but he has since claimed to own 100% of the team. Whatever the case, the franchise has encountered some problems in recent months. Most notably, the team has not paid players and coaches since April 21.

Players and staff are supposed to get paid every Friday during the season, but no one received their direct deposit on April 28. On Sunday, the Empire played the Carolina Cobras without payment, and suffered a 56-49 loss. One day later, head coach Damon Ware left the team because of the missed payments.

The Empire's acting president, Alberony Denis, told the Times Union that the missed payments stemmed from an issue with the payroll processors, which occurred when former owner Mike Kwarta sold his share of the team to Brown.

Now without their head coach, the Empire have also suspended six of their best players due to an altercation on the team bus in North Carolina. Wide receiver Darius Prince, quarterback Sam Castronova, offensive lineman Brandon Sesay, offensive lineman Melvin Hollis, defensive back Dwayne Hollis, and linebacker Nick Haag have been suspended and did not get room keys to their rooms at an Albany Holiday Inn.

At 9:40 a.m. on Monday, Albany police responded to a call of aggravated harassment at the hotel, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Amidst its mess of payroll issues and suspensions, the Empire are 1-2 through three games. Their next game is against the West Texas Warbirds on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET.