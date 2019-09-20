Antonio Brown released prior to Week 3: Patriots 'appreciate the hard work' but feel 'it is best' to move on

Antonio Brown's tenure with the New England Patriots was short-lived and limited to his Week 2 debut against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the team released the receiver after playing just one game in a Patriots uniform.

Following his release, the Patriots released the following statement:

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown confirmed the release on social media saying, "Thank you for the opportunity (Patriots) #GoWinIt"

Brown's release comes in the aftermath of a report from Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko that highlighted allegations of "intimidation" by Brown from an accuser. After speaking for around 3 minutes and 30 seconds on Friday, Bill Belichick walked out of his press conference, declining to answer any questions regarding Brown and those allegations.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.