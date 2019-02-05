Antonio Brown reportedly involved in domestic dispute in January, no arrests made

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was involved in a January domestic dispute in Hollywood, Fla., but wasn't arrested, according to TMZ and confirmed by ESPN.com.

It's been a rough start to 2019 for Brown. He didn't play in the Steelers' season finale following a midweek practice blowup with quarterback Ben Roethilsberger. Coach Mike Tomlin was asked at his end-of-season press conference on Jan. 2 if Brown had quit on his team.

"You can call it what you want," he said.

At the time, Brown asked to be traded in part because of issues with Tomlin and Roethlisberger.

It's crazy to even have this conversation; Brown led the league with 15 touchdowns in 2018 and he's had six straight seasons of at least 1,200 receiving yards. But here we are. Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette several weeks ago that it would be "hard to envision" Brown with the team in training camp, adding that while they wouldn't release the mercurial star, "all other options are on the table."

Since the season has concluded, Brown has tweeted about his Pro Bowl snub, tweeted a cryptic response to Rooney's remarks, been called out by former teammate Ryan Clark, and took to Instagram -- along with Chad Johnson -- to defend himself. Last Friday, Brown made an appearance at an Atlanta mall to sign autographs and take pictures with his fans but wasn't taking questions from the media.

On Sunday, hours before the Rams and Patriots would face off in Super Bowl LIII, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Brown recently reiterated his trade demands via his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

More from La Canfora:

Brown has refused to return calls from Rooney and several others in the organization and has been telling Steelers teammates for weeks that he does not intend to ever play for the team again.

Brown, who will turn 31 this summer, sounds like he's played his last game for the Steelers. Now the question becomes what can Pittsburgh get for him. The Cowboys gave up a 2019 first-round pick for Amari Cooper but Cooper is 24 and considered a good teammate. If the Steelers can get a second-rounder for Brown it's hard to imagine they turn it down.