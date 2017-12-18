Antonio Brown reportedly suffers partially torn calf muscle, expected back for playoffs

When Antonio Brown had to be helped from the field early in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots, it looked serious.

Brown had to be helped from the field and after a brief stop in the sideline medical tent, he made his way to the locker room and eventually a local hospital for more tests. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle and is unlikely to play next week but is expected to be available in the postseason.

And when Pittsburgh will play its first playoff game is now in question after a last-second loss to New England. The Steelers fall to the No. 2 seed in the AFC (the Patriots now have the tie-breaker); if they win out, they'll earn a first-round bye. But should they lose a game and the Jaguars win out, the Jags would move up to the No. 2 seed, which would mean that the Steelers would have a home game on wild-card weekend.

Pittsburgh travels to Houston to face the Texans next week and is at home against the Browns in the regular-season finale.