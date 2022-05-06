Antonio Brown has been taking verbal shots at plenty of people this offseason, including Tom Brady, and now, you can add Colin Kaepernick to that list.

During a recent interview on the Cigar Talk podcast, the former Buccaneers receiver put Kaepernick on blast. The subject of Kaepernick came up when the host pointed out that the QB had basically been blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem and that's when Brown started sharing his thoughts.

"But they gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary," Brown said. "He took a deal. We don't feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F--k out of here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on f---ing Nike, man. F--k out of here."

The deal that Brown is referring to is the settlement that Kaepernick and Eric Reid reached with the NFL to the quarterback's collusion case. Kaepernick had filed a grievance in October 2017 alleging that the NFL's 32 owners colluded against him to keep him out of the league. A settlement between Kaepernick and the NFL was eventually reached in February 2019.

Not only did Brown point out that Kaepernick has been busy off the field, but he also said he believes that the former 49ers quarterback doesn't actually even want to return to the NFL, despite the fact that Kaepernick has been holding regular workouts with NFL players this offseason.

"He don't wanna play, man," Brown said. "He was trash, everything."

Brown seemed to be mostly upset by the fact that Kaepernick may have profited off his on-field protests.

"Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial," Brown said. "We don't see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain't never seem him outside. He already took the money, all that's Kap. We ain't respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don't see you outside. We don't see him in the hood. He don't do nothing."

One thing Brown failed to mention is that Kaepernick once donated a total of $1 million to multiple charities, including some that help at-risk youths.

"He not even from the hood, you don't even been in the trenches," Brown said. "We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain't really on that. As Black people we need to get that clear because when he have moments, ain't nobody giving us no nothing. He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and take responsibility for that."

During another interview, this time on the This is 50 podcast, Brown took issue with the host when he insinuated that Kaepernick had been mistreated by the NFL.

"He's been treated good," Brown said. "He got (a) Netflix documentary -- don't get it twisted -- see that's the wrong thing about the world, we think, 'Oh Kaepernick treated so bad because they don't let him play football.' Yeah, they didn't let him play football, they gave him commercials, they gave him money."

Brown also added that Kaepernick could never understand someone like him because they don't come from the same walk of life.

"Kaepernick, he's a great guy, he stood for a great cause but he don't understand," Brown said on the This is 50 podcast. "He's not from Liberty City, he ain't even built like that. Dudes like me, they ban you. They don't even give you contracts, they don't even want to deal with you. I'm not really an icon right now. You don't see them writing no books about me."

Although both players are currently out of the NFL, Brown made sure to point out that their situations are nothing alike.

"AB is a valuable football player," Brown said. "AB had stats last year, touchdowns."

Kaepernick isn't the first person to be called out by Brown this offseason. In various other interviews, Brown has ripped Tom Brady, Bruce Arians and the entire Buccaneers organization.