Antonio Brown rumors: Breaking down the Raiders' options for dealing with off-the-reservation wide receiver

The Oakland Raiders found themselves in a very weird spot heading into the first week of the 2019 NFL season because, instead of preparing to try and beat the Broncos in a prime time game at home on Monday, both Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock were instead giving clipped responses about the possibility of suspending and maybe even releasing Antonio Brown.

It's the same Brown who they gave up a third-round pick to acquire before immediately making him the highest paid wide receiver in football. Brown froze his feet to the point of being burnt this offseason, managed to become embroiled in a helmet-related controversy that featured multiple grievances against the NFL, skipped a ton of practice, got fined, posted his fine on social media and yet it all pales in comparison to storming on the practice field and screaming at Mayock -- his boss! -- before punting a football and stomping off.

On a diva wide receiver scale, if Terrell Owens doing situps in his driveway during a press conference was a 10, this is a full Spinal Tap situation because these go to 11. When you need that extra push over the cliff, AB is here for you.

Anyway, the Raiders have a decision to make over the next few days/weeks. What happens with Antonio Brown? Gruden was unwilling to provide any information and hinted he isn't sure what he wants to do with Brown. My hunch is Mayock would kick the receiver to the curb in a second if he had true GM power/final say in Oakland, but all decisions go through the Gruden. The details of their spat at practice only exacerbates that belief. Such is the reality of working with a guy who netted a 10-year, $100 million contract. Team captains told Gruden in a meeting they're fine with whatever he decides when it comes to Brown.

Clearly everyone is walking a fine line of uncertainty. Welcome to Crazytown, population 1.

So what are the Raiders realistic options? The way I see it, they have three possible paths to take here. Let's dive into them.

Let Brown Play

This would be a stunner, the rough equivalent to the parent who catches their teenage kid sneaking out of the house to chief cigs for the fourth time in a three-week span and telling them, just one more time, please stop it or else you're definitely going to be in trouble.

It is unlikely that this happens, at least in the sense of Brown playing the entire season. By all accounts -- including that of David Carr, Derek Carr's brother, on NFL Network -- the Raiders are planning to spend Week 1 without Brown playing. Whether that involves him being suspended (more on that in a second) or being inactive will greatly determine what the Raiders do with Brown over the long term. Things changed quickly between Thursday and Friday, though. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, there is still a chance that Brown actually PLAYS for the Raiders on Monday night. That would be a full-blown capitulation.

Look, Jon Gruden doesn't want to win four games again this year. He believes he can contend in 2019. Right or wrong, that's how he feels. When you trade for Brown and give him a new deal, then immediately pay Trent Brown huge money on the open market (another Drew Rosenhaus client, for the record) to be your really expensive right tackle, then grab Tyrell Williams to complement Brown and then use your three first-round picks on guys who can impact both sides of the ball, it indicates you want to win now. Being good in Las Vegas is great, but Gruden is impatient.

Brown was the crown jewel of his offseason. Wasting a third-round pick -- one that turned into a young MAC receiver with a bunch of upside -- on six months of Brown being a huge pain in the ass is a complete and total embarrassment. It means the Raiders couldn't identify the issues with Brown and couldn't reign him in. Cutting ties might be the smart move, but it's possible Gruden is too full of pride to just let Brown walk out the building. He'll couch it as caring about Brown as a person, but it's about Brown as a player helping this team.

Don't rule this out as a possibility, but only because of Gruden's power and interest in winning this year. It's fair to wonder if Mayock would be willing to continue working with Gruden if Brown skates completely free.

Brown Is Suspended But Stays

This is the middle ground scenario for the Raiders and Brown and could very well be the most likely outcome. It's the equivalent of grounding your kid for two weeks after he's torching heaters, although the actual suspension amount would be different for Brown in this particular outcome.

For instance, if Brown is suspended but not released, it would be likely that the Steelers simply suspend him for one week or even one half or even one series. We've seen this happen with the Steelers, who benched Brown after he skipped a bunch of practices. Yes, that led to Brown being traded which maybe should have been a red flag for the Raiders.

The Steelers could approach Brown, ask him to issue an apology for what went down at practice with Mayock, tell him to take a week -- really more like five days at this point because he'll need to be back at practice next week -- and spend some time taking deep breaths and gathering himself in order to come back and be a productive member of the roster. In this scenario, maybe they even rescind their hefty fines towards Brown for skipping practice.

It wouldn't be the best message in the world for the rest of the roster; surely everyone already feels like Brown is above punishment and that would really push it over the edge. But if the Raiders want to bring Brown back into the fold while also making it look like they are unwilling to continue and accept his behavior, rescinding the fines and suspending him for the first half of a game could be a "reasonable" (we're working on a weird scale here, man) compromise to get take care of appearances and also get Brown back into the fold. They could also do something similar with a single game.

Assuming Gruden wants to walk the line between Brown and Mayock, this might be the best possible scenario for Oakland. Suspending him for a single game for conduct detrimental to the team would also give the Raiders the option to try and void Browns' 2020 guarantees in his deal. The timing of that is unknown; if they have to chase after those guarantees now and alert Brown that they're doing so, it would be EASY to see him reacting poorly. You saw what happened when he was fined for skipping practice.

Brown reportedly issued an "emotional" apology with the team captains standing with him in front of the Raiders, so it's possible this is the solution Oakland is looking at. If Gruden can figure out a way to keep Brown, potentially void out the 2020 guarantees and not alienate Mayock, that's the biggest win of all.

Raiders Cut Ties With Brown

This was the immediate scenario I thought of when I heard what was happening in Oakland. The Raiders could suspend Brown for up to four games for conduct detrimental and then decide what they want to. Oakland could void out all the guarantees in his deal and cut bait on the wide receiver with zero dead money against the cap.

If that seems rash and aggressive, well, yeah it is. But the Raiders have been handed a get out of jail free card. In the extended analogy here, they've been given a time machine to travel back and prevent their teenager from ever smoking in the first place. Yeah, you'd be out on the picks you sent to the Steelers, but the Raiders could move on without Brown's erratic and irrational behavior impacting their locker room.

Anyone who thinks this is the last blowup for Brown is more out to lunch than the receiver himself. We're not done here, folks. If Brown stays, he will 100 percent have some kind of meltdown throughout the season, whether it's when the Raiders are losing games early or when Carr is short-hopping balls at his feet. We haven't seen a down of Raiders football this season, Brown has been with the Raiders for all of six months and the timeline of what he's done is already staggering.

Gruden wanting to keep Brown around wouldn't be surprising at all, but the rational move here is to realize you can chalk the draft picks up to a sunk cost and move on from Brown.

It's still an option for the Raiders. Obviously there would be no walking the line here. It's Gruden standing firm with Mayock and issuing an edict about how culture will be handled and treated in Oakland. Financially it's by far the best option, as it allows the Raiders to skate on all of Brown's guarantees, assuming they can prove conduct detrimental (spoiler: they can and it won't be hard).

If Brown is apologizing to the team and trying to sound contrite, this might not be the outcome. I still think the Raiders would be crazy to keep Brown around, but maybe they're that interested in trying to win in 2019.

All angles are very much still on the table.