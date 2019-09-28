Antonio Brown says Baker Mayfield should've 'never been drafted before Lamar Jackson' during Twitter duel

Antonio Brown is at it again. Just two days after getting into a war of words with Los Angeles Chargers safety Eric Weddle, the former NFL receiver responded to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's criticism of him via Twitter. Mayfield made the remarks while responding to his own criticism.

"You're right," Mayfield wrote, via ProFootballTalk.com. "Let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet and then go freeze my feet off."

"Sorry ass Chico keep rolling right you ain't done nothing in this league the internet only place u would ever talk too or about me; you know u get beat quick slice u up some humble pie," Brown responded. "Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam."

It's been a bizarre month for Brown, who is currently unemployed after being released by both Oakland and New England during the first three weeks of the 2019 regular season. While Brown never played a down with the Raiders, he did catch four passes for 59 yards and a score in his only game as a Patriot: New England's 43-0 win over the Dolphins in Brown's hometown of Miami.

Brown was released by the Patriots less than a week after that game, however, after Brown allegedly issued text messages to a female artist that accused him of making unwanted advances towards her while she was working on a project inside his home. The woman initially spoke about what allegedly happened between her and Brown during a long-form story with Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko.

Last Sunday, Brown took direct shots at Patriots owner Robert Kraft as well as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. While he deleted those tweets, Brown did not delete other tweets that included one stating that he no longer wanted to play in the NFL. Brown has apparently changed his mind, tweeting "I'm still the best why stop now" on Thursday, shortly after he announced that he will be taking online courses this fall at Central Michigan, the school that saw him score 31 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Chippewas.

While Brown plots his next move, Mayfield, who made headlines earlier this week while responding to Rex Ryan's recent criticism, is trying to gather his footing after a slow start to his second NFL season. Through three games, Mayfield has failed to complete 57 percent of his passes. He also has more interceptions (five) than touchdowns (three) while guiding the Browns to just one win in their first three games heading into Sunday's AFC North showdown in Baltimore against the Ravens.