Antonio Brown says he will 'only' play with Tom Brady next season as he delights in Patriots' loss to Titans
Brown seems to hope Brady might move on from the Patriots, who cut the WR this season
Antonio Brown was an active member of the New England Patriots for roughly long enough to fill a locker, but he won't stop talking about it. The unemployed former All-Pro wide receiver obviously remains fond of quarterback Tom Brady -- and not fond of the rest of the organization.
Brown went off on Twitter after the Patriots' 20-13 loss Saturday to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card Weekend. After the game, Brady declined to solidify a commitment to playing next season for New England -- and Brown seems to hope he can join him in a new jersey.
As for his former team, Brown was going with full schadenfreude but apparently thought better of it, deleting this tweet:
The Patriots released Brown after he played one game (in Week 2) for them, amid court accusations that he raped and sexually assaulted a woman and a reported sexual assault of a second woman. He has since countersued the original accuser and maintained that their relationship was consensual.
Brown has not played since that one game with the Patriots. As a reminder, before the allegations had even come out, Brown had burned bridges with the Steelers, forced a trade to the Raiders, then demanded a release from them with an extreme social media campaign.
It's not clear whether Brown will play in the NFL again or what kind of penalty he might face from the league, but the New Orleans Saints brought him in for a workout late this season.
