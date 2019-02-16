Antonio Brown says trade request is not about a new contract, addresses his future in Twitter Q&A

Antonio Brown took his trade request public earlier this week, noting that after nine years with the Steelers it's "time to move on." He even posted a video to Twitter stating that now, he'll do what he wants.

And apparently what he wants is to host a Twitter Q&A where he addresses what's going on with his situation with the Steelers. On Saturday afternoon, Brown first addressed his rift with Ben Roethlisberger, accusing the Steelers' quarterback of having an owner mentality and thinking he can call out anybody, including his coaches.

Later, Brown addressed the idea that what he really wants out of all this is a new contract, which he says is not the case. Brown also took on the idea that if all he cared about was football, he would not have sat out the final game of the 2018 season.

Not for the money its for the love of the sport ! The commitment to win relentlessly consistently passionately ! Plus I made 70 million it’s public record not to be cocky just truth! Time to play for my own Team AB84 the family ! https://t.co/v4vFO2QCSf — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

After the coach tell the team I quit while nursing some bumps then invite me to watch the show with same guys thinking I quit i can not stand with that! I’m the bad guy doe we miss post season think about it https://t.co/imrJ8jnnBc — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Sensing that he is done in Pittsburgh, other fans asked about Brown's next destination or whether it would be possible that he'd return to the only NFL team he's known. Here's what he had to say about that:

Best interest this be my first meeting with Mr Rooney ever as Antonio Brown the man not AB84 the player in locker 🤝! never been to my house ; there house ; like what AM I Really doing ! Less then what you bargain for more than real #Truth https://t.co/Xiitf0si2I — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

Love Steelers Nation everything to my heart ❤️ no more ! https://t.co/uWwi5mB3R3 — Antonio Brown (@AB84) February 16, 2019

So, that's not exactly straightforward, but it seems like Brown is still set on leaving the Steelers and playing elsewhere, perhaps for an organization that is (in his opinion) more interested in Antonio Brown the man than Antonio Brown the football player, which is something he apparently does not feel has been the case in Pittsburgh over the past nine years.