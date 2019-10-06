Antonio Brown seeks more than $40M from Patriots, Raiders through NFLPA grievances

Antonio Brown might ultimately play for a fourth NFL team, but not before he tries suing two others.

About two weeks after his release from the New England Patriots, the polarizing wide receiver has filed long-anticipated grievances against both the Pats and Oakland Raiders, NFL Network reported Sunday, seeking more than $40 million from the two franchises to make up for unpaid salary, voided contract guarantees and $215,000 in fines.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown is attempting to get about $31 million of that total from the Raiders, who acquired him via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March but cut him before Week 1. Brown infamously posted on social media about Oakland fining him $215,000 not long before his release, reportedly sparking a deeper rift between he and team general manager Mike Mayock. He was also stripped of $29 million in guaranteed money for 2019 and 2020, plus a $1 million signing bonus, because he was axed prior to the regular season.

Signed by the Patriots hours after his departure from Oakland, Brown is attempting to salvage his unpaid Week 1 salary of $64,062, plus an unpaid $9 million signing bonus, from New England, according to Rapoport. As part of his grievance, filed through the NFL Players Association, he's accusing the Pats of breach of contract. Days after his release from the Patriots, who cut ties with the Pro Bowler just 11 days after adding him, Brown suggested he was done with the NFL because of teams' ability to "cancel deals."

The grievances aren't likely to be heard by the system arbitrator until spring, Rapoport reported, meaning it will be a while until Brown even gets a chance to recoup the money. And that's not even mentioning the wide receiver remains under investigation by the NFL for rape and sexual assault allegations made this fall in a civil lawsuit.