Antonio Brown sexual assault allegations will be reviewed by Pittsburgh DA, could lead to criminal charges

The sexual assault lawsuit filed against Antonio Brown this week could potentially turn into a criminal case in the state of Pennsylvania.

According to KDKA.com, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has announced that he's going to look into the sexual assault allegations that have been made against Brown, but only the allegation that took place in Pennsylvania. Zappala's plan is to review the case and then decide if the allegations are credible. If he finds reasonable suspicion that a crime was committed, Brown could potentially be hit with criminal charges.

As things currently stand, there haven't been any charges made against Brown because the lawsuit means that he's involved in a civil case and not a criminal one.

In the lawsuit, Brown is accused of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance, Britney Taylor, on three separate occasions between June 2017 and May 2018. Of the three accusations, two of them allegedly took place in Florida and one took place in Pennsylvania, which is the one that Zappala is looking into.

The incident in Pennsylvania allegedly took place at Brown's home in June 2017. Here are the details of the alleged incident as described in the lawsuit:

"[Taylor] was getting dressed in an upstairs bathroom when Brown walked in with his penis exposed. She immediately covered her eyes with her hands and walked out of the bathroom. Brown then grabbed and kissed her without her consent. Ms. Taylor pushed him away and immediately left the room. Brown's actions made Ms. Taylor extremely uncomfortable. She was in a long-term and serious relationship with another man and had no interest in a sexual relationship with Brown."

Although Brown's legal team has admitted that the two had a sexual relationship, his camp maintains that everything was consensual between Brown and Taylor.

The NFL is currently investigating the situation, and for now, the Patriots receiver is allowed to practice and play in games while that investigation is going on. However, the league could eventually place Brown on the commissioner's exempt list, which would basically put him on paid leave and keep him from playing until the investigation is complete.