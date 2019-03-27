Antonio Brown shares audio of trade talks; Patriots, Eagles, Titans apparently pursued him
Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, reveals in the recorded call that Pittsburgh spoke with New England
Antonio Brown's trade market never seemed to explode, considering the Pittsburgh Steelers received just two mid-round draft picks in exchange for the perennial All-Pro wide receiver earlier this month.
But that doesn't mean some of the NFL's best teams didn't speak with the Steelers about landing the Pro Bowler.
In a March 18 episode of "The Boomin Experience Podcast," Brown himself shares audio of a phone call with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. And in the clip, Rosenhaus reveals that both the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots were among teams that pursued A.B. before Pittsburgh ultimately dealt the mercurial talent to the Oakland Raiders.
"If it's not the Raiders, then we'll make it work with the Eagles, or the Patriots, or the Titans," Rosenhaus says during the apparent trade discussion. "The Patriots are in the mix. I put (Bill) Belichick in touch with Kevin Colbert today."
Brown's agent also essentially confirmed that the receiver's initial trade to the Buffalo Bills, which was reported March 7 but fell through days before Oakland's deal, never happened because Brown simply didn't want to play in Buffalo.
"Don't even waste time," Brown can be heard saying in response.
Rosenhaus also explains to Brown during the phone call that trade talks were centered on both obtaining a new contract and finding the "right situation" with a good quarterback -- and that "the better the team, the harder it may be to get more (money) out of them." Ultimately, Rosenhaus lists the Bills, Eagles, Patriots, Raiders, Titans and Redskins as those interested in a deal, recommending he and Brown "push the Redskins away" and "push the Eagles and the Patriots first."
"That'd be an honor," Brown says of a potential Patriots deal. "We need that respect. Robert Kraft a cool guy, too ... That would be great. That would just be that championship talk."
Neither the Eagles nor the Patriots have since been reported as making offers for Brown, who was officially traded to the Raiders on March 13 for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2019 draft.
