Former NFL wideout Antonio Brown was detained by police last month following an incident that took place after a celebrity boxing event in Miami. Now, according to a warrant obtained by The Washington Post, authorities in Miami-Dade (Fla.) County are seeking to arrest the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm. The warrant also reportedly calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and then remain under house arrest.

The incident stems from a fight that allegedly took place between Brown and several other individuals shortly before midnight on May 16. Videos from the altercation circulated on social media, as did pictures of Brown in handcuffs. However, he was not arrested. Brown later took to social media to claim that he was jumped by people trying to take his jewelry.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night," Brown wrote. "I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love."

Former NFL star Antonio Brown 'jumped by multiple individuals,' briefly detained by police after gunshots Tyler Sullivan

According to The Washington Post, the warrant states that police obtained video footage that shows Brown punching a man and later appearing to take the gun of a security officer and run toward that same individual. Video taken on a cellphone shows Brown approaching the man and firing two gun shots. On May 21, the alleged victim told investigators Brown shot at him twice, and possibly grazed his neck. He later went to a local hospital to be treated.

Brown, 36, was one of the most prolific receivers of the 2010s. As a sixth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010, he was named an All-Pro five times and made seven Pro Bowls over nine seasons before being traded to the Oakland Raiders -- although he never suited up for the Silver and Black.

From there, Brown began to make more headlines off the field than on it. He played one game for the New England Patriots in 2019, and 15 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020-21, which included the Super Bowl LV victory.