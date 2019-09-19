Antonio Brown speaks with media for the first time since joining Patriots
Brown answered football-related questions in his first media session since joining the Patriots
Antonio Brown was on the New England Patriots for 10 days, not speaking publicly about what has occurred the past couple weeks on and off the field. Brown had an opportunity to address everything that has transpired since his release from the Oakland Raiders and arrival with the Patriots, but chose to talk about football-related topics. There wasn't much actionable information reporters could find out, since Brown only answered four questions -- he's already learned from the best on how to handle the media in New England.
"I'm super grateful to be here," Brown said, per Bill McBride of the Boston Globe. "I'm thankful to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I've got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up [on], but I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys."
Brown signed with the Patriots September 9 and played one game with the team, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Brown has only played one game with Brady, but the All-Pro wide receiver already feels a connection with the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.
"It's been a tremendous honor [working with Brady]," Brown said. "He's been here a long time, a lot of details, a lot of work ethic. Great guy to be around just to inspire everyone here."
Brown did not field any questions regarding his civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape. Brown released his own statement via his lawyer, denying "each and every allegation in the lawsuit" last week. He was asked if the NFL gave him any word regarding his availability in regards to the accusations, but stayed silent on the matter.
"I'm just here to focus on ball," Brown said. "And look forward to get out there in the home stadium with the team."
Whenever Brown will speak again is unknown, but media sessions will likely be short until his civil suit is settled. Until then, the questions will be deferred to head coach Bill Belichick.
Good luck with getting an answer there.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Picks: Titans-Jaguars on TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
How to watch Jags vs. Titans on 'TNF'
Everything you need to know to catch the kickoff of Week 3
-
Titans-Jaguars: Preview, prediction
The jaguars look for their first win of the season in what could be Jalen Ramsey's last game...
-
Taco Charlton claimed by the Dolphins
Charlton will face his former team, the Cowboys, on Sunday
-
Josh Rosen named Dolphins starter
The Dolphins decide to go with Rosen as the starting quarterback
-
NFL Week 3: How to watch Falcons-Colts
Two foes that barely know anything about each other will line up to learn more -- the hard...