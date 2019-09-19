Antonio Brown speaks with media for the first time since joining Patriots

Antonio Brown was on the New England Patriots for 10 days, not speaking publicly about what has occurred the past couple weeks on and off the field. Brown had an opportunity to address everything that has transpired since his release from the Oakland Raiders and arrival with the Patriots, but chose to talk about football-related topics. There wasn't much actionable information reporters could find out, since Brown only answered four questions -- he's already learned from the best on how to handle the media in New England.

"I'm super grateful to be here," Brown said, per Bill McBride of the Boston Globe. "I'm thankful to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. I've got a lot of the offense to learn and catch up [on], but I'm excited and grateful to be here and be a part of these guys."

Brown signed with the Patriots September 9 and played one game with the team, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. Brown has only played one game with Brady, but the All-Pro wide receiver already feels a connection with the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

"It's been a tremendous honor [working with Brady]," Brown said. "He's been here a long time, a lot of details, a lot of work ethic. Great guy to be around just to inspire everyone here."

Brown did not field any questions regarding his civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and rape. Brown released his own statement via his lawyer, denying "each and every allegation in the lawsuit" last week. He was asked if the NFL gave him any word regarding his availability in regards to the accusations, but stayed silent on the matter.

"I'm just here to focus on ball," Brown said. "And look forward to get out there in the home stadium with the team."

Whenever Brown will speak again is unknown, but media sessions will likely be short until his civil suit is settled. Until then, the questions will be deferred to head coach Bill Belichick.

Good luck with getting an answer there.