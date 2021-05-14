Two weeks after Antonio Brown settled his civil suit with his former trainer Britney Taylor, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver is being sued by truck driver Anton Tumanov for his role in an altercation that took place in January of 2020. Tumanov, who is seeking $30,000 in damages, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida's Broward County, according to ESPN. The suit states that Tumanov suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish as a result of the incident. The truck driver claimed that Brown became violent after a dispute over paying him.

Following the incident, Brown was charged with burglary with assault, burglary conveyance and criminal mischief. Last June, Brown received a two-year probation sentence after pleading no contest in the case. The judge also ordered Brown to undergo a psychological evaluation as well as a 13-week anger management course. Brown, according to TMZ Sports, was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, and to stay away from the two victims associated with the case.

Brown started the 2020 season by serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Near the end of his suspension, Brown was signed by the Buccaneers at the urging of quarterback Tom Brady. Brown caught 45 of 62 targets for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular season games before catching 8 of 12 target for 81 yards and a touchdown in the postseason. In Super Bowl LV, Brown caught Brady's third touchdown pass, a one-yard score in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over Kansas City.

"Since he got here, he's just done everything the right way," Brady said of Brown following Super Bowl LV, via Boston.com. "So impressed by him, proud of him. It takes a lot of people for us to get to this point."

The former All-Pro receiver signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers on April 28 that is worth up to $6.25 million. Brown is part of a talented Tampa Bay receiving corps that also includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brown and the Buccaneers will begin their title defense against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 9.