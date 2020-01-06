Antonio Brown suggests an 'Antonio Brown Curse' exists, and the evidence is kind of damning

Antonio Brown hasn't had the most successful NFL season, unless you consider nearly freezing your own feet off, sparking prolonged drama over equipment issues, getting in a fiery spat with your boss, clowning your way out of tens of millions of dollars, facing problematic allegations, then losing yet another job to be a successful year.

But you know who also hasn't had a successful year? All the teams that have associated with Antonio Brown.

After the NFL's Wild Card playoff weekend wrapped up, Brown shared a post on Twitter suggesting the existence of an AB Curse. And while it's hard to take anything Brown does or says seriously at this point, well... he might be onto something.

Every NFL team that has associated with Brown over the past calendar year met a rather cutting demise over the past few weeks:

The Steelers traded Brown over the offseason, and they saw their playoff hopes evaporate in Week 17.

The Buffalo Bills, who initially traded for the receiver before the deal fell through, suffered a wild and brutal overtime loss to the Texans in their Wild Card game.

The Raiders, who did successfully land Brown in a trade but never saw him play in a meaningful game, also had their playoff dreams dashed in the final week of the regular season.

The Patriots, the team that Brown played one game for this season? Well, we don't even have to remind you what happened to them over Wild Card weekend. Did AB successfully kill the Patriots' dynasty? You can't rule it out!

Even the New Orleans Saints, who didn't actually acquire Brown but worked him out late in the season, met an untimely demise over the weekend. They became the first NFL team in history to win 13 regular season games before being eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Even if you don't believe in curses, you have to admit that all of that is a pretty interesting chain of events, especially considering how many people thought the Patriots, Bills and Saints would be moving on past this weekend. It's up to you to decide whether the curse is associating with Brown in the first place or having the opportunity to employ him and going another route.