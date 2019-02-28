Antonio Brown suggests Steelers have 'no respect' for players other than Ben Roethlisberger

Reiterating his desire to be traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, wide receiver Antonio Brown shed more light on why he feels disrespected within the locker room he's called home for nearly a decade.

In previous posts and rants on social media, the seven-time Pro Bowler has cast blame onto Ben Roethlisberger for his discontent, saying the longtime Steelers quarterback has an "owner mentality" and can call out any player or coach without consequence, suggesting the two lack a "mutual respect" for each other. This week, talking to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Brown doubled down on his criticism of Big Ben and used comments by team general manager Kevin Colbert to do so.

Colbert, who has defended Roethlisberger as an unquestioned leader of the team, told the media recently that Big Ben "has 52 kids under him, quite honestly," while urging Steelers to look to Roethlisberger for guidance. Colbert has since clarified those remarks, telling NFL Network his team doesn't have "a bunch of juveniles," but Brown sees all of it as confirmation of a bad locker room -- and an untouchable quarterback.

"Of course (Colbert) tried to clarify because, you know, he stated the truth and he's going to backpedal on his words," Brown said, per Darlington. "But what grown man is calling another grown man a kid? 'Fifty-two kids.' Like, you don't have no respect for these guys? Like, these are the guys that go to work for you ... That's my issue. You know what I'm saying? It's all about respect."

As for Roethlisberger, Brown indicated that Colbert's comments proved the Steelers QB is immune to the criticism other players get.

"Things (are) not getting better," he said. "They're not changing. You know what I mean? He just stated it. There's 52 kids and it's this guy (Roethlisberger). Bro, it's one team."

Brown, of course, has been at odds with the Steelers for months now. Rumors persisted during the 2018 season of a rift between Brown and Roethlisberger, and tensions escalted in Week 17, when Brown was not active for the Steelers' season-ending game after a reported dispute at practice. Since then, both he and the Steelers have publicly agreed to pursue a parting of ways, with Colbert discussing Brown's trade prospects in the media. Now 30, Brown is second in team history in receiving yards and catches behind only Hines Ward.