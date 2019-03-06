Antonio Brown sweepstakes are reportedly heating up, but Jets and Cardinals are out

Antonio Brown wants out of Pittsburgh and the Steelers have agreed to find him a new home. Normally this would be a process that could last long into the offseason, but there is an artificial deadline of sorts here because Brown is due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17, and the Steelers would obviously rather not be the ones to pay it if he's not going to be on their roster next season.

That means discussions for the star wideout should be heating up over the next several days as we move closer and closer to the bonus rate. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, that's exactly what's happening, with as many as three new teams entering the bidding for Brown in the last 48 hours alone. Coinciding with that, however, two of the expected suitors for Brown, the Jets and Cardinals, are now apparently out.

The Antonio Brown sweepstakes are heating up: Sources say the #Steelers have begun telling teams that this is moving quickly and to give their best offers ASAP. This could wrap up soon. 3 new teams have jumped in the last 48 hours. Meanwhile, #Jets, #AZCardinals are out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2019

Additionally, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported that teams who have checked in on Brown have been told to expect a deal to happen by Friday, which would be a few days before the free-agent market opens.

Teams that have spoken to the Steelers about a potential Antonio Brown trade have been told that a deal is expected to be in place by Friday, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2019

Teams like the Raiders, 49ers, Colts, and more have been bandied about as possible destinations for Brown's services, and there are presumably teams whose interest has not yet been reported in public but has been registered with the Steelers. Brown is still one of the small handful of best receivers in the NFL and would be an absolute game-changing player for whoever acquires him, but teams have become wary of his media/social media strategy over the past several months and his constant stream of comments about the Steelers and his soon-to-be-former teammates may have driven down the price tag for him some during that time.

Either way, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest potential dominoes to fall this offseason. The wide receiver market in free agency has some talent, but nothing like the kind of talent Brown has, so he may actually need to find a home before the free agent market at the position really gets going next week. It will be fascinating to see how his situation affects the fortunes of players like Golden Tate and more.