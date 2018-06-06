Antonio Brown takes jabs at Mike Tomlin and Bruce Arians on Instagram with new post
Brown is continuing his streak of being messy on social media
Antonio Brown doesn't get doubted anymore, but there was definitely a time when he did. Apparently, Throwback Thursday came early for Brown this week, as he made an Instagram post on Sunday taking shots at Bruce Arians and, more notably, Mike Tomlin for an eight-year-old beef. Brown, whose most infamous social media faux pas is arguably when he recorded Tomlin on Facebook Live in the Steelers' locker room, apparently still hasn't learned his lesson.
Brown's comments on Arians are direct. "Bruce Arians said he's a special team guy he caint learn the plays hots n sites. Not Smart Enough." The term "hots" refers to hot routes, whereas "sites" refers to option routes.
Brown's comments to Tomlin take a bit more unpacking. "Coach T Bench me on a bye week; said two dogs one bone. God bless em #putsomerestpectonmyname."
The best guess here is that Brown is referring to 2010, when he and Emmanuel Sanders were both rookies. The two were competing for a roster spot -- or at least playing time -- but both exceeded expectations down the line.
Arians was the Steelers' offensive coordinator when Brown was a rookie, but why is Brown doing this now? Who knows? It could be because it's something Brown does. He loves the spotlight, and this keeps it on him. Furthermore, it keeps a chip on his shoulder.
After the Facebook Live incident, Tomlin called Brown's actions "inconsiderate." We'll see if he has anything to say this time around. Arians likely won't care; he's happily retired now, so Brown can take all the pot shots he wants.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ravens forfeit two OTAs, get fined
Once again, the Ravens have been docked money and practice time for violating the CBA
-
Jenkins uses signs to respond to Trump
The Eagles' safety got his message across with a series of handwritten signs
-
Shazier still dreams of playing football
The Steelers linebacker isn't giving up on the NFL after a tragic injury placed his future...
-
Baker Mayfield impressed by Josh Gordon
Gordon is an incredible talent who has had trouble staying on the field
-
Reuben Foster pleads to weapons charge
Foster previously had domestic violence and marijuana charges dismissed
-
Mike Adams wants to come back as TE
Adams has lost 68 pounds as he attempts to switch positions