Antonio Brown takes shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster, says he 'fumbled' away the playoffs for the Steelers

The rivalry between the Raiders and Steelers might've been revitalized by Antonio Brown on Sunday. At the very least, a rivalry between Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to be developing before our own eyes. As is the case with many modern feuds, it happened on Twitter.

When a Steelers fan reminded Brown that Smith-Schuster was named team MVP over Brown last season, Brown responded by reminding all of Twitter that it was Smith-Schuster who fumbled away a potential Steelers win against the Saints late in the season, which played a significant role in the Steelers missing the playoffs.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Oddly enough, that tweet came less than two hours after Brown tweeted "keep your emotions off the internet."

Keep your emotions off the internet — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

Brown isn't wrong, though. He's referring to Smith-Schuster's fumble that sealed the Saints' win over the Steelers in Week 16. At the time, the Steelers trailed by three in the final minute of the game, but a completion to Smith-Schuster took the Steelers inside the Saints' 40-yard line. That's when he fumbled:

It's the moment the Steelers lost control over their playoff destiny. It's also the last time Brown played for the Steelers. The feud with the team would begin during the week leading up to Week 17. It eventually ended with the Steelers sending Brown to the Raiders last month.

Brown's criticism might not have been wrong, but it wasn't really necessary. Immediately after the game, Smith-Schuster apologized for letting the team down. Furthermore, there were plenty of other moments along the way that the Steelers can point towards to explain their unsuccessful season. There was a Week 1 tie against Hue Jackson's Browns. There was Ben Roethlisberger's goal-line interception against the Broncos (which Big Ben tried to blame on Brown) that resulted in a loss. There was even a three-point loss to the Raiders, a team that managed to win only four games last season. Over the course of the season, Smith-Schuster caught a team-high 111 passes for a team-high 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns (Brown had 15 scores). So while it's true that Smith-Schuster's fumble proved to be costly, it's not exactly fair to blame him for the Steelers' failures last season.

It's also rather pointless. If anything, it hurts Brown's reputation more than Smith-Schuster's. Mostly everyone already remembers that Smith-Schuster fumbled away that game. But they also remember the report that indicated Brown might've been upset about Smith-Schuster winning team MVP. They remember the reports that painted Brown as a diva. Brown's tweet on Sunday does more to reinforce his reputation as a diva than Smith-Schuster's as a fumbler -- largely because Smith-Schuster has only fumbled once in his career.

Anyway, let's check in on Smith-Schuster, who has responded.

Keep your emotions off the internet — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019 All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media? — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019 Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019

Let the feuding begin.