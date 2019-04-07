Antonio Brown takes shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster, says he 'fumbled' away the playoffs for the Steelers
The new Raiders receiver called out his former teammate for his crucial fumble last season
The rivalry between the Raiders and Steelers might've been revitalized by Antonio Brown on Sunday. At the very least, a rivalry between Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster appears to be developing before our own eyes. As is the case with many modern feuds, it happened on Twitter.
When a Steelers fan reminded Brown that Smith-Schuster was named team MVP over Brown last season, Brown responded by reminding all of Twitter that it was Smith-Schuster who fumbled away a potential Steelers win against the Saints late in the season, which played a significant role in the Steelers missing the playoffs.
Oddly enough, that tweet came less than two hours after Brown tweeted "keep your emotions off the internet."
Brown isn't wrong, though. He's referring to Smith-Schuster's fumble that sealed the Saints' win over the Steelers in Week 16. At the time, the Steelers trailed by three in the final minute of the game, but a completion to Smith-Schuster took the Steelers inside the Saints' 40-yard line. That's when he fumbled:
It's the moment the Steelers lost control over their playoff destiny. It's also the last time Brown played for the Steelers. The feud with the team would begin during the week leading up to Week 17. It eventually ended with the Steelers sending Brown to the Raiders last month.
Brown's criticism might not have been wrong, but it wasn't really necessary. Immediately after the game, Smith-Schuster apologized for letting the team down. Furthermore, there were plenty of other moments along the way that the Steelers can point towards to explain their unsuccessful season. There was a Week 1 tie against Hue Jackson's Browns. There was Ben Roethlisberger's goal-line interception against the Broncos (which Big Ben tried to blame on Brown) that resulted in a loss. There was even a three-point loss to the Raiders, a team that managed to win only four games last season. Over the course of the season, Smith-Schuster caught a team-high 111 passes for a team-high 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns (Brown had 15 scores). So while it's true that Smith-Schuster's fumble proved to be costly, it's not exactly fair to blame him for the Steelers' failures last season.
It's also rather pointless. If anything, it hurts Brown's reputation more than Smith-Schuster's. Mostly everyone already remembers that Smith-Schuster fumbled away that game. But they also remember the report that indicated Brown might've been upset about Smith-Schuster winning team MVP. They remember the reports that painted Brown as a diva. Brown's tweet on Sunday does more to reinforce his reputation as a diva than Smith-Schuster's as a fumbler -- largely because Smith-Schuster has only fumbled once in his career.
Anyway, let's check in on Smith-Schuster, who has responded.
Keep your emotions off the internet— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019
All I ever did was show that man love and respect from the moment I got to the league. I was genuinely happy for him too when he got traded to Oakland w/ a big contract, and now he takes shots at me on social media?— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019
Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) April 7, 2019
Let the feuding begin.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: 49ers were stunned by OBJ trade
The 49ers were reportedly left 'stunned' by the deal that sent Beckham to Cleveland
-
Mahomes gives 'turnt' speech to Tech
The Chiefs quarterback was seen cheering on his alma mater during their win over Michigan...
-
Redskins' Gruden expects to win now
The Redskins coach rejects the idea of a rebuild, probably because he wouldn't survive one
-
Lawrence to have surgery Wednesday
After getting paid, Lawrence will fix an issue that's been bothering him for years
-
Dez makes huge bid on Final Four ticket
Dez Bryant apparently has a lot of confidence in Texas Tech to win it all
-
Brady seems to be hoping Gronk unretires
The Patriots quarterback apparently wants to throw a few more passes to his tight end