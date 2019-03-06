Antonio Brown to the Raiders? Derek Carr seems pretty excited about possibility of adding the Steelers receiver
Derek Carr is hoping the Raiders are able to land the Steelers star receiver
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr doesn't run the team's front office, but if he did, it sounds like he would do everything in his power to get Antonio Brown to Oakland.
During a charity event in Fresno this week, Carr said it would be "great" if it ended up that the Raiders were able to pull off a trade for the Steelers star receiver.
"I would imagine he's definitely in play. I hope he's in play," Carr said of Brown, via the Fresno Bee. "It would be great to add a guy like that to your team, talent like that. I don't know what it's going to cost. The contract stuff starts getting in the way and they got to figure out numbers and all that kind of stuff. I don't really like the business side of football, but I just like adding good players to our football team."
Despite the fact that drama seems to follow Brown around everywhere he goes and despite the fact that Brown doesn't seem to have a great relationship with his quarterback in Pittsburgh, Carr said the receiver would still be welcome in the Raiders' locker room.
"If it works out in the business side, I know the locker room will be arms wide open to accepting Antonio," Carr said.
The good news for Carr is that the Raiders seem to be the heavy favorite to land Brown. The Steelers are hoping to land a first-round pick in any trade they make for their disgruntled receiver, which makes the Raiders a perfect trading partner, because they have three first-round picks in this year's draft.
Carr's dream of having Brown as a teammate might actually come true this week and that's because a deal for the Steelers wide receiver is expected to go down by Friday.
Of course, even if the Raiders trade for Brown, there's a chance that Carr might not even get to throw a pass to him. According to multiple reports from the NFL combine, Raiders coach Jon Gruden is infatuated with Kyler Murray and could end up drafting him to replace Carr.
Although Gruden and Carr had a rocky relationship at times during the 2019 season, it sounds like they've patched things up. According to Carr, Gruden expresses his love at least 18 times per phone call.
"I love that man so much. How much he pushes me," Carr said. "He's going to challenge you to be the best you can. We both want to win. We both work our tails off. We're both ultra super competitive and we both love the Raiders, more than anybody else. I talk to Coach Gruden more. He tells me he loves me, literally 18 times when I'm on the phone with him."
Gruden might want to tell Carr he loves him a few more times, just so his quarterback doesn't get antsy come draft time.
